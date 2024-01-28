3 Angels players who will have to earn our trust in 2024
2) Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez went through a roller coaster of a first season with the Angels, looking unhittable in the first half only to then lose all of the trust he had built up and collapse down the stretch.
Estevez had a 1.80 first-half ERA, making the all-star team and not blowing a single save in 21 tries. He had one of, if not the best half an Angels closer has ever had. He then followed that up by putting up an ERA of 6.59 in the second-half, blowing four saves in 14 tries and looking unusable for many of his appearances.
Angels fans are not expecting Estevez to be perfect, but if he's going to be pitching in big spots for the team they're going to need a whole lot better than what they got down the stretch. Perhaps the additions of Matt Moore and Robert Stephenson to go along with Ben Joyce and Jose Soriano will help Estevez not get overused like he did this past season, but the Angels need him to be a reliable late-game arm.
The way things are constructed now, Estevez likely projects as the team's closer. It's crucial that he's at the top of his game when the regular season begins.