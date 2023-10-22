3 Angels players who will take a step forward next year, 2 who won't
Which Angels will progress in 2024 and who'll stay exactly where they were?
Nolan Schanuel has a new level to reach
Those who were surprised when Zach Neto was called up must've been shocked to their very core when Nolan Schanuel was promoted to hte majors in mid-August. Schanuel had just been drafted a couple of months prior in the first round by the Angels and had played in just 22 minor league games. Despite the shockingly small minor league sample, Schanuel acclimated quite well to the majors.
In 29 games the rookie slashed .275/.402/.330 with one home run and six RBI. He displayed an absurd eye, drawing 20 walks compared to 19 strikeouts in 132 plate appearances. He reached base in each of the 29 games he played and looks locked into the leadoff spot of the order.
What's exciting about Schanuel is he has a ton of room to grow. The on-base ability is great, but I'd expect Schanuel to hit for some more power in 2024. He hit one home run and three doubles in his first month and a bit in the majors. He won't be a 30 homer guy, but what about 10-15? That'd really help elevate his game.
Schanuel's floor is always going to be high because of his eagle eye. His ceiling is very high as well because if he can make better contact, he has the chance to be among the best hitters in the game. He already recognizes the good pitches he can hit, and as he gets stronger and more comfortable he'll start seeking pitches to drive. Walks will always be there, but he can seek out hits as well and take a big step forward in 2024.