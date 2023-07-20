3 Angels players who won't survive the trade deadline
2) LA Angels infielder Luis Rengifo won't survive the trade deadline
I know that Luis Rengifo has played better of late. He's hit three home runs with a 1.018 OPS in the month of July. Still, that won't be enough in my eyes to see him survive the trade deadline considering this Angels roster and what we've seen all year from him.
Rengifo has slashed .214/.308/.341 with seven home runs and 27 RBI this season. He's gotten a ton of playing time thanks to injuries and Phil Nevin just feeling the need to play him, and he's rewarded the Angels by putting up a putrid 78 OPS+. Rengifo has shown some versatility playing all over the infield and outfield but he's a below average defender and is a below average base runner so when he's not hitting, like he wasn't most of the season, he's useless.
If the Angels are buyers, Rengifo could easily be used as a trade chip. He's a 26-year-old switch hitter who hit 17 home runs last season and could play anywhere with years of control. The Angels can get something, even if it's not groundbreaking, for him. If they're selling, there're simply other guys I'd rather see play over him and again, he can be traded for some low-level prospect.
I like Luis Rengifo, but it just hasn't worked this season. A 31 at-bat run of solid play isn't going to change my mind.