3 Angels players with the most to lose this spring
3) Griffin Canning can fall out of favor with the LA Angels if he doesn't win the sixth starter spot
The Angels have not addressed the sixth starter spot and unless they surprise us by signing someone like Michael Wacha, they will go internal. Griffin Canning has the inside track at that spot.
Canning has the most experience of the other options and has had the most success at the big league level. He's also the only one (other than Jaime Barria) making more than the league minimum.
The problem with Canning is he was not good at all in 2021 and hurt himself right as he got sent down. This back issue caused him to miss the entire 2022 season.
It might not be fair, but if someone like Chase Silseth steals that sixth starter spot from him, he might not ever get a chance to get it back. Canning can easily find himself pitching in the minors or on the trade block.
If Canning has a rough showing in the spring it's hard to justify giving him the spot given the fact that he hasn't pitched in a MLB game since July of 2021.