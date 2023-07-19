3 Angels prospects who should not be traded and 2 who should
If the Angels do buy at the trade deadline, some prospects will be traded
LA Angels prospect Ben Joyce should not be moved at the trade deadline
If the Angels do indeed buy, I'd expect teams to ask about Ben Joyce. The Angels selected Joyce in the third round of the 2022 Draft and have to love what they've seen from their right-hander.
The 22-year-old was one of many relievers from Rocket City to debut this season, and showed the outstanding potential he has. His first two appearances were dominant. The next two were a bit iffy, but when Joyce locates his pitches he can be unhittable. He needs to develop a breaking pitch to go with his 100+ mph fastball, but that should come over time.
Joyce is the eighth-ranked Angels prospect and should not be moved. He's a guy who projects easily as the team's closer of the future and when he comes off the IL he should help a lot in what's turned out to be a struggling bullpen of late.
The Angels do have other young arms who have excelled in the bullpen at times like Jose Soriano and Sam Bachman, but Bachman is a guy the Angels hope will be a starter and Soriano simply doesn't have the potential Joyce has.
The Angels have had bullpen issues for years mainly because they've failed to develop any good relievers. Now they have developed a good reliever, and they need to hold onto him.