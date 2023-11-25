3 Angels trade targets on the White Sox not named Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease isn't the only White Sox player the Angels should be looking to trade for.
2) Michael Kopech
In an ideal world, the Angels figure out their rotation problems in free agency. There are many good starters to choose from, and the Angels really need to upgrade their rotation. If they strike out on the quality arms, Michael Kopech could be an interesting bounceback candidate to look into.
The right-hander is coming off an abysmal year in which he posted a 5.43 ERA in 30 appearances (27 starts) but a lot of those struggles came after he returned from a short stint on the IL with shoulder inflamation. Before the IL stint Kopech had a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts. After the injury that number rose to 8.10 in 14 appearances. Kopech should be pitching better if he's well enough to take the ball, but it's not inconceivable that the injury played at least a small role in that drastic of a shift.
In 2022, the 27-year-old was rock solid for Chicago, posting a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts and 119.1 innings pitched. He's shown he's a capable mid-rotation guy, and could easily be that with a change of scenery. He wouldn't cost much at all to acquire because of his awful 2023, and has two years of control making him not a rental.
There is some element of risk, but with what they'd have to give up to land him it's probably one worth taking. Worst case scenario the Angels plug him into their bullpen. where he was effective in 2021.