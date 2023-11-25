3 Angels trade targets on the White Sox not named Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease isn't the only White Sox player the Angels should be looking to trade for.
3) Gregory Santos
While Chicago will likely strongly entertain offers surrounding guys like Jimenez and Kopech who aren't too far away from free agency, them parting with an arm like Gregory Santos would take some more work.
Santos is just 24 years old and doesn't hit arbitration until the 2026 offseason. He has five years of team control left, making him a premium asset. Especially after the season he just had out of their bullpen.
The right-hander posted a 3.39 ERA in 60 appearances and 66.1 innings pitched. He walked just 17 batters compared to 66 strikeouts, and had a 2.65 FIP, showing that his ERA likely should have been even lower. He ended the year as their primary closer, although he did struggle in that role. Santos' ability to force the opposition into weak contact in 2023 was something to behold, as he ranked in the 100th percentile in barrel rate according to baseball savant.
Santos is one of very few bright young spots on their team right now, so the White Sox parting with him is hard to envision. Despite that, Getz did say everyone can be had. This is a player the Angels should have their eyes on, as they look to improve what was once again a lackluster bullpen in 2023. He'd add some more youth and another hard-thrower (98.9 mph average on his sinker) to this bullpen.