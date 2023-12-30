3 best Angels left-handed relievers to target in free agency
1) Matt Moore
Bringing Matt Moore back is a no-brainer if he's open to it. Moore was signed late last offseason and proved to be the best reliever in the Angels bullpen until the team opted to waive him and five others at the end of August to creep below the luxury tax threshold.
In 41 appearances for the Angels, Moore posted a 2.66 ERA in 44 innings of work. He threw strikes, fared well against both lefties and righties and worked well when asked to go more than an inning.
Moore happened to pitch for two more teams, the Guardians and Marlins, after the Halos waived him. He allowed just two runs in 8.2 innings pitched overall for those teams in September and he helped the Marlins make the playoffs by throwing four scoreless innings for them.
The Angels can bring Moore back to pitch in the same set-up role he was in last season. They can even use him to close games if they don't think Carlos Estevez is right for that role.
This was not an outlier season for the 34-year-old either, who had a sub-2.00 ERA in 63 appearances for the Rangers in 2022. Moore is proving to be one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball, and after Josh Hader, he's pretty easily the best southpaw available.