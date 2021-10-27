3 decisions Angels GM Perry Minasian must make to justify contract extension

Prev 4 of 4 Next Next

It's time for Perry Minasian to really show the Angels what he's made of. It was shockingly announced that the 44-year-old is here to stay in Orange County for another few years, signing a contract extension through the 2026 season. Although Minasian does not have the best owner in baseball to work with, it's a bit head-scratching to figure out why the organization is eager to keep him around. Since taking over Los Angeles before the 2021 season, the Halos have come nowhere close to being a .500 club. This year, the Angels are on track for one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Alright, well, how about the farm system? How strong are Minasian's Minor League teams doing? Caden Dana and Christian Moore are both inside the MLB.com Top 100 prospects in baseball, but besides that there is very little to show any hope for the organization's future. The Angels' farm system is ranked the second-worst out of 30 in Major League Baseball, jumping up one spot after beginning the 2024 campaign in last place. There is very little for Perry Minasian to be proud of so far into his tenure. What are three things he needs to do in order to justify keeping him in the front office for another two seasons?

Angels GM Perry Minasian Needs to Extend Ron Washington Deal Ron Washington is one of the most respected managers in the game. Players flock to him and he knows how to win games while keeping the clubhouse in order. Washington, in his first year with the Angels, is signed through the 2025 season. If Minasian wants to succeed long term and build a connection with his manager, he needs to hold on to Washington. In four years as general manager, Minasian is already on his third coach. He started out with Joe Maddon, then moved on to Phil Nevin before hiring Washington. Again, this is in large part due to working under Arte Moreno. Having said that, Minasian needs to do a better job of wrestling control away from the meddling, unskilled owner. Keep Washington, and maybe a culture will actually be created.

Angels GM Perry Minasian Needs to Ink Multiple Pitchers The Halos cannot prevent runs. With a 4.97 team ERA, the Angels are only ahead of the White Sox and Marlins in that department this season. Los Angeles has a payroll over $171 million in 2024, so having a pitching staff struggle this often is unacceptable. It's time for the Angels to get back into the bidding game and go after at least one bigger-named starter. San Francisco's Blake Snell and Arizona's Jordan Montgomery are two left-handers to consider. Each southpaw is 31-years-old and has plenty of mileage left in their arm, though their health is not the most reliable. If Minasian is in the market for a right-hander, Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito (if he opts out) are hometown guys who may listen to contract talks. Giolito missed the entire season due to injury to repair his right elbow ulnar collateral ligament, while Flaherty is having a comeback season behind a 3.00 ERA through 22 starts. One pitcher to really close in on is Kansas City's Michael Wacha. He will not burn a huge hole in Minasian's pocket, and the 33-year-old is now in his third-straight season with an earned run average in the mid-3.00 range. It's been an interesting journey for Wacha, who played for for the Cardinals for seven consecutive years. Since then, he has spent one year apiece with the Mets, Rays, Red Sox, Padres and Royals. Maybe Minasian can give Wacha a more permanent home. Michael Wacha's 2Ks in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/zHyb8ej8Ar — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 17, 2024

Angels GM Perry Minasian Needs to Sign Zach Neto Long-Term Zach Neto is on the precipice of becoming a star. At 23 years old, he the leader or close to leading the Angels this season in home runs, RBI , runs, hits, doubles, bWAR, and dWAR. You get the point. Neto is the future, and it has become conventional to sign young players before they head to arbitration. Stars of the game, including Julio Rodríguez and Ronald Acuña Jr. agreed to long-term contracts before fully playing out their rookie contracts. However, going down this road is not just limited to youthful MLB candidates. Ozzie Albies, Ezequiel Tovar and Jackson Chourio all signed life-changing contracts before turning 23 years old. If Neto collects a seven or eight-year deal, this will lay a foundation of trusting in the better prospects in the organization. It's important to have a mix of signing proven veterans and hanging on to good prospects - you cannot be reliant on just one of those things. Perry Minasian has his work cut out, but a few thoughtful moves can place the Angels in a spot for potential success sooner rather than later.