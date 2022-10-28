3 former Angels that could possibly make a return to Anaheim this offseason
The Los Angeles Angels will be active in free agency to try and improve a club that won just 73 games in 2022. They have plenty of holes to fill, and not the most money in the world to fill them.
One way the Angels can go about filling those holes is by signing players who have been here before to try and make a return to Anaheim and be great.
Some free agents who have been Angels before would fill particularly big holes the Angels have on the roster right now.
1) LA Angels free agent target: Jose Quintana
Jose Quintana's first stint in Anaheim was not anything to be proud of. The Angels signed Quintana to a one-year $8 million dollar deal prior to the 2021 season. He was expected to be a part of the Angels rotation.
Quintana had been a steady mid-rotation arm for virtually his entire career before signing with the Angels where he suddenly fell off a cliff production-wise. He went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 appearances (10 starts). He was waived in August and the Giants claimed him off of waivers. He'd struggle in his five appearances in San Francisco as well.
Quintana is a guy who never walked many but for some reason he completely lost the strike zone as an Angel. He walked 29 batters in just 53.1 innings pitched (4.9 BB/9). His career mark is 2.6 BB/9.
The southpaw would sign a one-year $2 million dollar deal to try and revitalize his career in Pittsburgh. He was going to be a part of their rotation. It's safe to say the Pirates got what the Angels were trying to get from Quintana.
In his 20 starts Quintana had a 3.50 ERA in Pittsburgh. He was then traded to the Cardinals where he was even better, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts and threw 5.1 scoreless innings in the postseason against the NL Champion Phillies.
Overall, the 33 year old went 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. He allowed just eight home runs in 165.2 innings pitched and his 2.99 FIP suggests his low ERA wasn't a fluke.
Will Quintana repeat this next season? Probably not. But I wouldn't mind the Angels giving him another look as a veteran arm they can rely on to take the ball every fifth or sixth day and give the Angels a chance to win. His ask won't be too much considering his age.