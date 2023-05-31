3 free agent pitchers the Angels should’ve signed instead of Tyler Anderson
2) The LA Angels should've signed Chris Bassitt instead of Tyler Anderson
This one would involve a little more splurging from Arte Moreno, but Chris Bassitt was my number one target for the Angels to sign in free agency. In terms of just giving consistent length and your team a chance to win every time out, Bassitt is one of the best in the business and has been for years.
Bassitt signed a three-year deal worth $63 million. It's a step up from Anderson's deal for sure, but it's not completely out of range. While Bassitt has had a couple of clunkers for Toronto this season, his other nine starts show how valuable he would've been for the Angels.
Bassitt's Toronto career got off to a putrid start, as he allowed nine runs on ten hits in 3.1 innings in St. Louis. His most recent start was putrid, as he allowed seven runs in four innings in Minnesota. The other nine starts in between saw him post a 1.83 ERA in 59 innings of work. This included a six-inning performance against the Angels which saw him allow just two runs.
The veteran right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts. It'd be nice if the Angels had this kind of consistency out of a single one of their starters.
3) The LA Angels should've signed Zach Eflin instead of Tyler Anderson
Is it just the Rays? I'm sure they've played a role, but Zach Eflin has looked a whole lot better than Tyler Anderson has as an Angel.
The former Phillie signed a three-year deal worth $40 million to join the usually cheap Rays. Eflin got $1 million more than Anderson did which seemed curious at the time, but seems to be making perfect sense now.
In his nine starts for the Rays, Eflin has a 3.17 ERA in 54 innings of work. He's allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts and the Rays have won eight of his nine starts. While these numbers certainly wouldn't have been the same in Anaheim, it's safe to bet they'd be better than Anderson's.
Eflin has always been a serviceable option in the back end of the Phillies rotation, and appears to be hitting his stride pitching in a new environment.
There's obviously no telling how any of these pitchers would've done pitching for the Angels. What we do know is there's a very good chance all three of these pitchers wind up being better than what Anderson has done so far.