3 free agents not named Justin Verlander the Angels can sign from their division rivals
3) The Angels can sign Adam Frazier away from the Seattle Mariners
Adam Frazier has had an up-and-down last couple of years. He was an all-star in 2021 and saw pretty much everything go his way. He really struggled this past season in Seattle and had almost no luck.
The Angels led the league in strikeouts this past season and have been towards the top consistently for the last number of years. Adam Frazier is a guy who does not strike out.
Frazier struck out just 12.5% of the time in 2022 which was in the 95th percentile according to baseball savant. He was also in the 95th percentile in whiff rate.
Frazier is a guy who can play just about anywhere. In fact, he's logged at least one inning everywhere in his career except first base and catcher.
In 2021, Frazier hit .305 and was an all-star. A big reason for that was due to his insane .339 BAbip, 39 points above league average.
In 2022, Frazier hit .238 and had an 80 OPS+. A big reason for that was his awful batted-ball luck. He had a .268 BAbip which is 32 points below league average.
With a normal .300 BAbip, Frazier is probably like a .260-.270 hitter. The Angels can sign Frazier to be a utility man. He can play everywhere and is a really good defender (placed in the 90th percentile in OAA in 2022.)
He's an upgrade over the Matt Duffy's and Andrew Velazquez's of the world offensively and is a really good defender as well so the Angels don't lose anything there.
At the very least, Frazier won't strike out and won't lose the Angels games in the field. They need to upgrade their bench and this would be a good start.