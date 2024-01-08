3 hitters the Angels should pivot to after losing out on Teoscar Hernandez
The Angels have to come away with one of these three hitters after missing out on Teoscar Hernandez.
2) Justin Turner
Justin Turner has been my first choice for the Angels since Ohtani signed elsewhere, because he really is an excellent fit.
When the team is healthy, he can primarily be the team's DH and hit in the middle of the order. When the Angels want to DH one of their injury-prone veterans, Turner played three positions in the infield this past season for the Red Sox, and would presumably be able to do the same when needed for the Angels.
Turner has been an incredibly clutch hitter throughout his career with runners in scoring position, and that's the area where the Angels were incredibly weak at this past season. Hernandez was also solid in those spots, but Turner is better.
He might be 39 years old, but Turner did not miss a beat in 2023, hitting 23 home runs with 96 RBI, putting up an .800 OPS and hitting even better with RISP. There's no reason to believe Turner will heavily regress in 2024, and if he does, he'd only require a one-year deal. Whether Turner will join a team that isn't quite ready to win big in 2023 is unknown, but if the Angels are the highest bidder perhaps he would.