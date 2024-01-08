3 hitters the Angels should pivot to after losing out on Teoscar Hernandez
The Angels have to come away with one of these three hitters after missing out on Teoscar Hernandez.
3) J.D. Martinez
Both Soler and Turner would be the primary DH if the Angels signed them, but have the ability to step into the field when needed. They're not good defenders, especially at this stage in their careers, but they do play the field on occasion. J.D. Martinez on the other hand, would be signed to be the team's DH, and DH only. He saw just 12 innings in the field this past season after none in 2022.
The lack of positional flexibility would make Martinez less appealing than Turner and Soler, but his bat is simply too good to ignore. If the Angels miss out on Turner and Soler, pivoting to J.D. would not be a bad thing at all.
Martinez might be the best hitter available. He's not the highest-valued hitter available because of his inability to play the field and his 36-year-old age, but when looking at just what he can do offensively, nobody in free agency can really match it.
This past season for the Dodgers, Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. He did this in just 113 games, bouncing back in a big way following a down year in 2022. Martinez has been one of the best DH's in the majors for over a half-decade now, and after putting up his best offensive season since 2019, there's no sensing him slowing down.
His age will limit him to a one-year deal, making him intriguing for an Angels team that doesn't really have a clear direction, but has money to spend.