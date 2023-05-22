3 improvements to make for the Angels to get a better outcome against the Red Sox
2) Keys for the LA Angels to beat the Red Sox: Hit with RISP
The Angels were one of the worst teams in all of baseball at hitting with runners in scoring position to begin the season. They'd get a solid amount of guys on base, but would be unable to secure the big hit.
The Angels are now 14th with a 102 WRC+ with runners in scoring position and are tenth with a .246 average in those big spots. One of their better hitters with runners in scoring position, Anthony Rendon, is out for this series, but the Halos have more than enough to score runs against a poor Boston pitching staff.
Their struggles with runners in scoring position were extremely prevalent in Boston. In the first game, Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run double with runners on first and second to give the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first inning. This would be their only hit with runners in scoring position all night.
The Angels had first and second with two outs in the third, Hunter Renfroe grounded out. First and second nobody out in the fourth, three straight outs. First and second one out in the fifth, double play. First and second nobody out in the sixth were followed by a double play and a pop out. The Angels did score one run with second and third nobody out in the seventh, but couldn't come up with a hit. First and second one out in the eighth, nothing.
The Angels had a runner in scoring position in seven of the nine innings played, mostly with fewer than two outs, and managed just three runs. The defense faltered, but the bats could not come up with a big hit whatsoever and was also a huge reason they lost that night.
The Angels went 1-for-10 in the final game of the series, but won that one thanks in large part to some great pitching with Shohei Ohtani done after just two frames. It goes without saying that this will have to improve for them to stay with Boston's elite offense.