3 LA Angels who will benefit most from MLB banning the shift
MLB and MLBPA have agreed to banning the shift in 2023, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. This will benefit certain teams more than others, and it will likely be on the more beneficial side for the LA Angels. There are a few heavy hitters that see the shift consistently.
And as far as things go defensively, I'm not too worried about this negatively affecting the Halos. They look to be great defensively even without the shift. They have great players on defense at first base, second base, third base, center field, and right field. They don't need shifts to have elite defensive performance.
This article explores the three Angels who will be most affected by the banning of the shift, and that is, most affected positively by the banning of the shift. There are of course going to be many surprise beneficiaries of the shift too, so be on the lookout for breakout performers across the league next year.
No. 3 LA Angel who will benefit most from MLB banning the shift: Jared Walsh
Jared Walsh has been shifted on a good amount in these beginning stages of his career with the LA Angels. The interesting thing for Walsh is that he has actually done a solid job of hitting through the shift at times. It was a sign that he has a good stroke, and high IQ up at the plate.
He's such a talented pure hitter in general that he's going to go crazy when the shift is banned. And defensively, he's going to get to show off more of his elite range now that the shift will be banned in 2023.