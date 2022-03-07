3 LA Angels who will benefit most from MLB banning the shift
No. 2 LA Angel who will benefit most from MLB banning the shift: Mike Trout
Mike Trout has been shifted on his entire career with the LA Angels, and he too is pretty good at hitting through it. And again, even if a player has proven that he can hit through the shift, it's still going to be a game-changer for them if the shift is banned, because them being able to hit through the shift only proves how much of a pure hitter they are.
Now if they have the chance to really hit it wherever they want, they're going to flourish. Also, Trout's coming off of the best baseball he's ever played. It's why it was such a shame that he got hurt last year. While he was playing in 2021, Trout recorded career-highs in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.466), and OPS (1.090).
He'll be able to strike this rule change while the iron's hot. While this change won't be happening this upcoming season, and not until the next season, the points is that it's clear that he surely isn't slowing down. He's only trending up, which is great news considering he'll soon be able to hit it wherever he wants with no repercussions.