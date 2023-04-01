3 Angels players who made the Opening Day roster but shouldn't have a long leash
2) LA Angels catcher Matt Thaiss shouldn't have a long leash
Matt Thaiss is in a similar position as Davidson as he also entered Spring Training without options. He got off to a strong start this spring but really struggled towards the end, and ended up hitting just .194 without a home run in 36 at-bats.
The former first round pick hasn't done much in professional baseball. His minor league numbers don't blow you away, and his MLB numbers are subpar at best. Thaiss is still here because he can catch, and finding catchers who can swing the bat are hard to find.
The Angels lucked into carrying both Thaiss and top prospect Logan O'Hoppe on the Opening Day roster because Max Stassi is on the Injured List to begin the season. Once Stassi comes back, the Angels will have to decide between Thaiss and O'Hoppe in terms of who to send down.
Obviously we need to see how the games play out, but I'm way more confident in O'Hoppe than I am in Thaiss who has had his chances at the MLB level before and done nothing with them.
Thaiss being a former first round pick and being out of options shouldn't hold him on the roster all year. If he struggles like he did at the end of spring and like he has in the 93 games he's played for the Angels in his career, just let him go. If he goes through waivers unclaimed that's great, and if he gets claimed then so be it.