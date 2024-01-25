3 more former Angels players the team should consider bringing back after Matt Moore
2) Randal Grichuk
This might upset some fans, and that would make a lot of sense if it did. The trade to acquire Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron turned out to be an absolute disaster, and was a big reason the Angels collapsed immediately after the trade deadline.
While Cron was a complete no-show, Grichuk salvaged his Angels tenure a bit with a monster finish to his season. Since going unclaimed on waivers at the end of August, Grichuk posted an .868 OPS in 28 games and 108 plate appearances, being one of, if not the Angels best hitter in that span.
His finish should have Angels fans feeling at least a bit better, and could open their minds to his potential fit with the club. No, he would not be brought in to play everyday, but as a fourth outfielder and injury insurance for any of their outfielders, he'd make a lot more sense than Jo Adell.
Part of what makes Grichuk such an intriguing target is his ability to hit lefties. He had a whopping .995 OPS in 134 plate appearances against southpaws this past season, making him a perfect potential platoon partner for Mickey Moniak. Grichuk has a very solid .822 OPS against lefties in his career, making him a legitimate threat. Adell on the other hand, has struggled against everybody, but has been even worse against lefties than righties in his MLB career.
Grichuk would not be expensive, and would allow the Angels to trade Adell for something more useful. This signing would probably not be likely as it's still hard to see the Angels rushing to trade Adell, but that doesn't mean it isn't a deal they shouldn't make.