3 more former Angels players the team should consider bringing back after Matt Moore
3) Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen is a pitcher that the Angels regretted not bringing back last offseason, as he signed a one-year deal with the Tigers, was an all-star for them, and then netted them a solid return at the trade deadline with the team selling. He was the dream one-year signing for a rebuilding team.
While the Angels had major struggles in their rotation, Lorenzen pitched like an all-star for much of the year, but the way he finished with Philadelphia leaves a lot to be desired. After he threw a no-hitter, Lorenzen struggled in five straight starts and lost his rotation spot entirely, pitching out of the bullpen down the stretch and in the playoffs.
For as bad as Lorenzen was to finish the season, he'd make sense for one big reason. You can never have enough depth, particularly when it comes to starting pitching. The Angels had a disappointing rotation last season, and just lost Shohei Ohtani. They've done nothing to address the rotation other than a Zach Plesac depth signing, all offseason. While Lorenzen isn't much better than a guy like Chase Silseth, adding depth is a good thing.
In a dream world, the Angels go out and sign an ace like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but it's hard to envision Arte Moreno spending that kind of money on a starter as he's never done that. Signing Lorenzen to a cheaper one-year deal could work out for the Angels. He enjoyed his time in Anaheim in 2022, and could allow the Angels to potentially get creative and trade Tyler Anderson away at last.