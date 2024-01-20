3 more relievers the Angels should sign after adding Robert Stephenson
The Angels signed Robert Stephenson but can't be done adding to what was one of baseball's worst bullpens last season.
2) Wandy Peralta
The need for a left-handed reliever is glaring on this team. The Angels really need a pitcher who can get the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Corey Seager out in a big spot. Having a shutdown lefty is a recipe for success for almost any bullpen. While Moore should be the Angels first choice, Wandy Peralta makes a lot of sense too.
The 32-year-old southpaw has quiety turned himself into one of the game's best left-handed relievers during his time with the Yankees. He had a sub-3.00 ERA each season he pitched for New York while proving to be extra tough on left-handed hitters. Lefties had just a .483 OPS against him this past season and have a .638 OPS against him in his career. He can be the primary lefty this team sorely needs.
Peralta is not a strikeout pitcher and has gotten himself in trouble with the free pass at points in his career, but he's excelled at keeping the ball on the ground and avoiding hard contact. He ranked in the 88th percentile in average exit velocity and the 94th percentile in ground ball percentage in 2023 according to Baseball Savant. Weak grounders hit to a Ron Washington-led infield? That should play!
Peralta allowed seven home runs this past season after allowing just two the year prior. He did this while pitching half the time at one of the more hitter friendly parks in the league, Yankee Stadium. He'd be a perfect fit pitching at The Big A, and would not break the bank financially.