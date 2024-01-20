3 more relievers the Angels should sign after adding Robert Stephenson
The Angels signed Robert Stephenson but can't be done adding to what was one of baseball's worst bullpens last season.
1) Phil Maton
Like Stephenson and really every other reliever on this list, Phil Maton struggled to find his footing until he suddenly did with a new team. That team happened to be the Houston Astros, so the Angels know him well.
The right-hander went from somewhat of an afterthought to an integral part of a bullpen that made it all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS. Maton wasn't the closer or primary set-up man, but he was a key middle reliever that Dusty Baker would use in just about any situation. The Angels could use something like that too.
This past season, the 30-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances and 66 innings pitched. He's made at least 65 appearances in each of the last three seasons, something no Angels reliever did last season. Carlos Estevez was closest, making 63 appearances.
Like Peralta, Maton is an expert at limiting hard contact. He ranked in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 99th percentile in average exit velocity according to Baseball Savant. He did this while also having better swing-and-miss stuff, ranking in the 90th percentile in whiff rate and fanning 10.1 batters per nine.
He doesn't throw hard, averaging just 89 mph with his four-seamer in 2023, but Maton gets the job done. Point blank. He wouldn't come at too much of a financial hit, and could help make the Angels bullpen into a strength.