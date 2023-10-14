3 musts for the Angels to take a step forward in 2024
A lot has to go right for the Angels to take meaningful steps in 2024.
2) The LA Angels must improve their pitching
The Angels went from a team with an extremely promising rotation in 2022 to one that could be a disaster in 2024. The Angels had pretty much every starting pitcher take a step back in 2023 leading to their rotation having the 19th-best ERA in the majors. They went from sixth last season to below-average in 2023.
Griffin Canning had a decent year in 2023. Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers had good moments, but overall most would say they regressed. Tyler Anderson was a disaster. Even if Shohei Ohtani does stay put, he's not pitching in 2024.
The Angels need to go out and sign at least one big-time starting pitcher in free agency. The chances of them doing this are pretty slim if they do bring back Ohtani as it'd almost certainly put them over the luxury tax, but this team really needs starting pitching help.
They can hope guys like Sandoval, Detmers, and Anderson bounce back in 2024 but with Matt Wise still here (at least for now) I'm not sure how realistic that is.
The Angels bullpen could also use some reinforcements. They do have promising young guys to go along with Carlos Estevez, but the losses of guys like Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez in late August really hurt the depth of the bullpen. The Angels need a late-game arm or two that they can rely on in a close game. Investing in good pitching isn't cheap, but it's what must be done if this team wants to take a meaningful step in 2024.