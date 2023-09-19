3 nightmare spots Mike Trout could end up in a trade
Any of these destinations would be brutal.
The Los Angeles Angels are set up to have an eventful offseason. After their eighth consecutive losing season wraps up, the Angels could be preparing to not only lose Shohei Ohtani, but their best player in franchise history, Mike Trout.
A Trout trade shouldn't be seen as likely as of now as one would be extremely complicated to pull off and would need his approval to begin with, but the Angels trading away their franchise icon in the same offseason that they could be losing the best player in the game would certainly be a hard pill for fans to swallow.
If a Trout trade were to go down, only a select few teams actually make sense. Trout is owed a lot of money for a long time and will have no interest in being part of any rebuild. He is in control over if and where he goes. Some of the spots Trout would presumably be open to like Philadelphia or San Francisco wouldn't be an issue for Angels fans. Others present very real nightmare scenarios.
1) The LA Angels seeing Mike Trout in the AL West playing for the Texas Rangers is the ultimate nightmare scenario
The worst case scenario here involving Trout is he wants out and only wants to be traded to a team in the AL West. This is an unlikely scenario, but considering the fact that there are three other teams in the division who can be seen as contenders that would also be willing to pay at least some of the money Trout is owed for the next seven years, it's not impossible.
The most likely suitor for Trout in the division would be the Texas Rangers who have shown to have very few finiancial limitations in recent years. The Rangers have gone from the bottom of the AL West to a team fighting for a playoff berth, and have done so on the backs of some lucrative signings like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
The Rangers have a loaded offense but only one of their three outfield spots are solidified. Leody Taveras had a great first half but has really cooled off, and Evan Carter, while being one of the top prospects in all of baseball, has played in just 11 MLB games. Trout would fit in seamlessly in a hitting environment he's always excelled in.
The Astros could be a team that makes sense too, but Trout's struggles at Minute Maid Park could make him look the other way. Texas, on the other hand, is a scary potential landing spot if that's what Trout wants.