3 not-so-obvious Angels free agent targets who should be near the top of their wish list
They're not the big names, but they get the job done.
2) Sonny Gray is a not-so-obvious LA Angels free agent target
I'm not sure whether it's because of his age or the fact that he pitches for Minnesota, but it certainly feels like Sonny Gray doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He's less under-the-radar than Montgomery, but is pretty clearly one of the better pitchers in the AL right now and doesn't get that recognition.
This season for the Twins, the right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in 28 starts and 163 innings pitched. He ranks second to Gerrit Cole in ERA and is in the top-15 in both innings pitched and strikeouts.
Gray doesn't walk many (7.9% walk rate) and doesn't allow many home runs at all (1.1 HR%). In fact, he leads the league with 0.4 HR/9 thanks to the fact that he's allowed just seven long balls in 163 innings pitched. Some of that has to do with playing in an incredibly weak AL Central, but it's still quite impressive.
Again, Gray isn't the headline grabber because his stuff isn't quite as sharp as some of the other available aces out there and he is 33 years old, but he has familiarity in the AL West from his days in Oakland and he does have a 1.76 ERA in six appearances (five starts) at Angel Stadium. I think he'd be a very nice fit.