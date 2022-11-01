3 outfielders not named Aaron Judge that the Angels can sign
2) LA Angels outfield free agent target: Mitch Haniger
Mitch Haniger is another underrated player the Angels can sign. The 31-year-old is a really solid power hitter who would help lengthen the Angels lineup.
Haniger slashed .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 57 games played this past season. He missed time due to COVID in early April. He then suffered a Grade 2 high ankle sprain in late April that kept him out until August. He then played through back tightness in September and didn't hit that well.
Injuries have been a constant in Haniger's career. He played in 157 games in 2018 and 2021. He hasn't hit the 100-games played mark in any other season.
When healthy, Haniger's bat can be extremely impactful. In that 2018 season, he slashed .285/.366/.493 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI. He was an all-star that season.
In 2021 he slashed .253/.318/.485 with 39 home runs and 100 RBI. He received some MVP consideration as he finished in 20th place on the ballot. He constantly came up with big hits down the stretch including a monster game against the Angels as the Mariners were looking to break their playoff drought. The Angels sure could use a bat like that.
Haniger can be another power bat added to a lineup full of guys with the potential to hit 20+ home runs. Health is always a question, but the risk might be worth it.
The Angels can plug him into one of the corner outfield positions and the cost wouldn't be too high at all, especially coming off of a down year riddled with injuries.