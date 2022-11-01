3 outfielders not named Aaron Judge that the Angels can sign
3) LA Angels outfield free agent target: Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi is the third outfielder the Angels should look into signing. He's coming off a career year where he slashed .304/.373/.399 with five home runs and 51 RBI. The power wasn't there, but Benintendi was tied for sixth in the AL in batting and tied for eighth in OBP. He can get on base in front of the Angels' big hitters.
Benintendi has hit as many as 20 home runs in a season and has stolen as many as 21 bases. He's a very well-rounded player and would be a great fit in left field.
The Angels are a team that has struck out a ton over the past couple of seasons. Benintendi had a 14.8% K-rate in 2022 which was in the 88th percentile according to baseball savant. His whiff rate was in the 75th percentile and his chase rate was in the 84th percentile. Bottom line, he'll put the bat on the ball and won't chase to do it.
In addition to his intriguing offensive profile, Benintendi is a solid defender. He won the Gold Glove Award last season and is a finalist in left field for this season. He did only have 2 DRS but he's known to be a good defender in that spot.
The Angels would be signing the all-star coming off of his best season so they can expect some regression, but they could definitely use someone with his profile. A solid defender who doesn't strike out and can get on base at a high level. A .351 OBP isn't anything to scoff at.
The 28 year old could lead off or hit at the bottom of the order. He's done both in his career and I'm sure would do well in both spots as an Angel.
None of these three outfielders are close to Aaron Judge, but they're very solid players in their own right.