3 players the Angels could promote when Hunter Renfroe goes on the Paternity List
2) LA Angels infielder David Fletcher could take Hunter Renfroe's spot
The Angels made the surprising decision to not only demote David Fletcher, but completely outright him off of the 40-man roster. He looked beyond lost at the plate, and the Angels showed him what they thought of his ability to contribute for this team by completely removing him off of the 40-man.
Fletcher got off to an extremely slow start in the minors slashing .231/.315/.282 in his first 20 games and 89 plate appearances, but a switch flipped since then and Fletcher has looked a whole lot more like the Fletcher we all loved.
In his last 16 games, Fletcher is slashing .478/.520/.565 with one home run and 11 RBI. He's back to hitting line drives and has been doing it as consistently as ever. Fletcher has hits in 14 of his last 16 games including 11 multi-hit games. Yeah, he's in a zone.
There're two potential downsides with promoting Fletcher. No, one of them is not his 40-man roster status because the Angels can easily create a spot by moving Max Stassi or Andrew Velazquez to the 60-day IL.
One issue is Fletcher is an infielder. Sure, he's capable to play the outfield, but he really is an infielder. By not replacing Renfroe with a primary outfielder, the Angels backup outfielder will probably be Luis Rengifo which isn't exactly ideal.
The other is he was just removed from yesterday's game with hamstring tightness. If Fletcher is hurt, obviously he won't be coming up.