3 players who did not meet expectations in 2022
2) Angels player who did not meet expectations in 2022: Jared Walsh
After the 2021 season, Jared Walsh was a player I was extremely high on. I thought he was going to be the cheap, middle-of-the-order impact bat the Angels have been looking for.
Walsh was an all-star as he hit 29 home runs while driving in 98 runs. A lineup with Trout, Ohtani, Rendon, and Walsh was something worth salivating over. Unfortunately, Walsh was not the same player this season.
Walsh slashed .215/.269/.374 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 118 games played. He had just nine hits in 70 at-bats before being shut down for the season to undergo surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Pitchers like Matt Harvey and Stephen Strasburg underwent that procedure.
Walsh hopefully will be better than ever in 2023 because this past season was as nightmarish as it could've been for the Angels slugger.
Walsh struck out more, walked less, and had just a 78 WRC+ this season. I don't know how long he was bothered by the injury, but it's clear it affected him at least a little bit.
If the Angels have any dream of being competitive in 2023 they will need Walsh to be the player he was in 2021.