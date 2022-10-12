3 players who did not meet expectations in 2022
3) Angels player who did not meet expectations in 2022: Max Stassi
Right before the 2022 season kicked off, the Angels decided to extend Max Stassi on a three-year deal worth $17.5 million dollars. The extension included a club option for the 2025 season.
While the AAV isn't so bad, it might've been a little bit too soon for an extension based on his performance this season.
Stassi was an above-average hitter and defender at the catcher position in 2020 and 2021. He took major steps back in both areas this season, his first as the no doubt number one catcher.
In his 102 games played, Stassi slashed .180/.267/.303 with nine home runs and 30 RBI. If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, his 63 WRC+ would be the second-worst mark in all of baseball among qualifiers.
Teams can often deal with poor offense from the catcher spot if that catcher is good defensively. In the past, Stassi was good defensively. Last season he was in the 87th percentile in framing according to baseball savant and had 10 DRS according to FanGraphs. This season, he was in the 42nd percentile in framing and had 0 DRS.
Stassi was a -0.4 bWAR player which is something I did not expect after the season he had in 2021.
With the 31-year-old locked up and with there being so many holes on this Angels team I expect Stassi to be the number-one catcher to begin the 2023 campaign. Hopefully, he reverts back to his 2020 and 2021 form.