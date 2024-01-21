3 positions the Angels must address next after bolstering bullpen with Robert Stephenson signing
The Angels have more work to do even after signing one of the best relief pitchers available.
2) The Angels need to add a big bat after signing Robert Stephenson
The Angels have done absolutely nothing to improve their lineup this offseason, which is puzzling. The Angels had an average offensive team this past season, ranking 16th in runs scored. They should be better in 2023 in certain areas like their hitting with runners in scoring position and durability, but they also lost Ohtani and have done nothing to replace him.
The Angels won't be replacing Ohtani, it's that simple. Even if they sign Cody Bellinger, the best free agent position player available, it's hard to see him coming close to replicating the season Ohtani just had at the dish. However, that doesn't mean the Angels shouldn't be doing anything at all.
There are several hitters out there who can be real difference-makers in the starting lineup. The cleanest fit would just be to sign J.D. Martinez, arguably the second-best DH in the game, to replace the departed DH Ohtani. If the Angels don't want to sign a player who can't play the field like Martinez, players like Justin Turner and Jorge Soler make a whole lot of sense.
This Angels offense can be respectable and even a tick above average if they make a meaningful addition. Relying on the same group they had just without Ohtani would be a really brutal and disappointing development.