3 postseason contenders that should have claimed Angels outfielder Randal Grichuk off waivers
Randal Grichuk would've helped many teams squeak into the postseason with the outstanding September he has had.
3) The Philadelphia Phillies should've claimed Randal Grichuk off waivers
The reigning National League champions don't need too much help with their lineup. One through nine they're absolutely loaded, but they could use some more thump at the bottom of their order against left-handed pitching.
Former Angel Brandon Marsh has had an excellent year for the Phillies, but he's only in the lineup against righties. When Marsh goes to the bench, the Phillies use Cristian Pache off the bench to fill in.
Pache just returned off a lengthy IL stint earlier this month, and has seen his production take a huge hit. The 24-year-old was mashing lefties earlier this season, but has just one hit in 18 at-bats since returning. He might get hot again, but this is a guy who had a .439 career OPS in 322 MLB plate appearances heading into the season.
Pache does provide an outstanding glove, but the Phillies already have absurd defense in the outfield with Johan Rojas in center field who has taken over an everyday role. The Phillies could afford to take the hit on defense while getting a big boost on offense with Grichuk's addition. Worst case scenario he's a bench bat who is more formidable than the likes of Edmundo Sosa and Rodolfo Castro.