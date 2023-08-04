3 prospects the Angels should be happy they held on to at the deadline
The Angels traded away a slew of prospects at the trade deadline but should be happy these three remain with the organization
2) The LA Angels should be happy they held onto Nelson Rada at the trade deadline
Nelson Rada is the prospect I personally am most excited about in this Angels system. As a 17 year old he's already in Single-A and has had a really strong season. Rada is slashing .263/.395/.325 with two home runs and 38 RBI. The most impressive part of his stat line is the fact that he already has 43 stolen bases.
Rada is an on-base machine at such a young age, and has the ability to turn a walk into a double in an eye-blink. Again, he has a .395 OBP with 43 stolen bases as a 17-year-old in Single-A! At this rate, with how aggressively the Angels promote their prospects, would it be shocking to see Rada in the majors as a teenager assuming he continues to develop?
The power isn't quite there yet, but as a 17-year-old who still has plenty of room to grow, it's not unreasonable to think it won't come. He doesn't have to be a 30+ home run hitter to be effective either. Even if he hits 10-12 with his on-base ability and speed he can become quite the force.
Rada might only be the eighth-ranked prospect in the Angels system according to MLB Pipeline for now, but there's a good chance he ranks higher when the list updates and pushes towards being a top-100 prospect in the not-too-distant future.