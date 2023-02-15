3 questions Los Angeles Angels need answered heading into Spring Training
3) Who will be the LA Angels catchers?
The Angels have a catching situation that is very up in the air right now. They traded for Logan O'Hoppe at the trade deadline, and he did appear in five games for the Angels at the end of the season, but is he ready to play meaningful games right away?
Max Stassi was serviceable until he wasn't. Can Stassi bounce back from his dreadful 2022 season or is that just who he is now?
Can Matt Thaiss finally show the Angels something as a former first round pick and steal a spot on the Opening Day roster? Will the Angels opt to cut bait with him if he doesn't? Thaiss is out of options.
My guess is O'Hoppe wins the job and splits time relatively evenly with Max Stassi at least to begin the season. However, if O'Hoppe struggles, there's a chance the Angels roll with a Stassi/Thaiss tandem.
The other option is bringing in a veteran like Gary Sanchez. While Sanchez isn't the star he was projected to be, he's certainly a better hitter than Stassi.
I think unless a surprise trade occurs, Stassi is a lock for the roster because of the contract he is on. That leaves O'Hoppe in competition with Thaiss and a potential external option like Sanchez. Nevin views this as a competition as well.
The winner of this competition will likely be decided in Spring Training. I think all Angels fans hope that O'Hoppe, the top prospect in the system, tears the cover off the ball and shows that he can be an adequate defender to earn the job.