3 questions we'd ask Angels GM Perry Minasian if he was given truth serum
Sometimes we just want to know what is really going on behind the scenes. General Managers and players always give the politically correct answer, but rarely seem to tell the full truth.
We saw a glimpse of it recently with Brian Cashman admitting that it was likely that the oft-injured Giancarlo Stanton was going to get injured again. It's not what anyone wants to hear, but it's the truth! Wouldn't it be a nice change of pace to hear Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian say the same type of thing about Anthony Rendon, a player who has had even more injury woes than Stanton in recent years?
Minasian has always said the politically correct thing, but has rarely ever fully opens up and answers honestly. No, that's not his fault. That's what everyone does. But there are many questions Angels fans have for their GM that they'd love to see answered. Here are just three of those questions.
1) Just how hard is it working under Angels owner Arte Moreno?
Each and every day it feels like Arte Moreno finds a new way to outdo himself as the worst owner in the sport. Is he worse than John Fisher in Oakland? Probably not, but he's sure done a lot to tear down what was once a proud franchise.
Moreno seems to get a pass because of his relatively high payroll, but let's remind ourselves of something. Moreno has gone over the luxury tax twice in his tenure as Angels owner. Once came in his first season of owning the team. The other time came last season in a last-ditch effort to try and win with Shohei Ohtani. When that failed, he did everything in his power to squeeze under the luxury tax threshold. Now that Ohtani's gone, it's unlikely we see him get into the tax anytime soon. For a big market owner, that's not great.
It'd be more excusable if Moreno spent on player development. Or anything else. Turns out, he does not. Angels radio broadcasters don't even travel anymore. He's losing out on bench coaches his new managerial hire wants because he doesn't want to pay them fairly. The Angels still have one of the worst farms in the game because he doesn't want to spend money on players who aren't impacting the MLB team right now. Everything is a mess.
Moreno appeared to be selling the team last offseason, forcing the Angels to keep Phil Nevin around as the team's manager. Perry Minasian did not have a choice. Moreno then pulled the club off the market, shocking everyone, and remaining with the club for the foreseeable future. It's hard to know what Arte is ever thinking because he doesn't speak publicly. We know it's not ideal circumstances, but we just want to know what it's like.