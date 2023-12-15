3 quotes from Shohei Ohtani's press conference that will frustrate Angels fans
Shohei Ohtani was introduced for the first time as a Los Angeles Dodger.
Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger. It's been official for days, but the press conference just occurred as Ohtani put o a Dodgers uniform for the first time in front of a massive amount of media members.
Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels are over, and the organization and its fans will have to try and move on. Moving on from the best player in baseball is easier said than done though, and watching Ohtani wear Dodger blue just doesn't sit right.
Shohei did have some nice things to say about the Angels and his experience with the club, saying it was a ride he'll never forget. While that's always great to hear, the reality is Ohtani left them for their crosstown rivals. While he didn't say much, some of the answers he gave are sure to annoy at least some Angels fans.
1) Ohtani seems very excited to play in front of Dodgers fans
When the Angels and Dodgers match up at both Angel Stadium and Dodger Stadium, he's absolutely right. The crowd has a whole lot of blue, and it's not hard to know why. The Dodgers have been extremely successful the last decade, while the Angels have been nothing more than a below-average baseball team.
What makes this so upsetting is because Angels fans want to win. They want a team in front of them that can win baseball games, and it's disappointing that they haven't been able to pull that off. When the Angels do win, Angel Stadium can get very electric. It's really unfortunate that Ohtani never got to experience that.
I don't think Ohtani is taking shots at the Angels when he says something like this because it's just reality, but it would've been nice to hear him acknowledge how fun it was to play in front of these great fans. The team was not good, but the Angels were still in the top half of the league in attendance, and the fans always cheered whenever Ohtani did just about anything on the field.