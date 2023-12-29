3 reasons why Jordan Montgomery makes more sense than Blake Snell for the Angels
If it's one or the other, Montgomery is the better choice over Snell.
The Los Angeles Angels would've needed starting pitching help whether Shohei Ohtani stayed or not. Now with Ohtani officially a Dodger, attention has to turn to finding starting pitching reinforcements. The Halos had a subpar rotation with Ohtani this past season, and are not set up well to flourish without him.
What was a rich starting pitching market has seen several of the high-end arms sign elsewhere. The Angels were never seriously linked to guys like Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, or Yoshinobu Yamamoto raising the question of if they'd even consider bringing in an expensive free agent with Ohtani gone.
The answer to that question appears to be yes, as they're one of several teams that have shown interest in the two best pitchers still available in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post. With a lot of competition, it remains to be seen if the Angels would win an intense bidding war, but if they had to choose one or the other, Montgomery makes a whole lot more sense than the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
1) Jordan Montgomery would not cost the Angels a draft pick to sign
Montgomery and Snell have been lumped together as the clear top free agent starting pitchers remaining, but there's one big difference between the two. One will require a draft pick to sign while the other will not. This is due to the qualifying offer.
If the Angels were to sign Blake Snell, they'd lose their second-highest pick and $500,000 of international bonus pool money as a team that did not go over the CBT threshold and does not receive revenue sharing. It's not the end of the world, but for a team lacking in a major way in the farm, they shouldn't be eager to lose the pick and money.
Montgomery on the other hand, as a player who was traded midseason, was not eligible to receive a qualifying offer so if the Angels were to sign him, they'd give nothing up in return.
The Angels have signed players in each of the last two offseasons (Noah Syndergaard and Tyler Anderson) who had the qualifying offer attached, so it'd be nice to see them avoid that, especially after trading so many prospects at this past deadline.