3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the Angels
It's not all bad in Anaheim.
The biggest decision of Shohei Ohtani's life will take place in the next couple of months. The superstar will have to decide whether he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Angels or sign elsewhere. This new contract will presumably be worth around or even over the $500 million mark, and should take him until the end of his career.
While Ohtani is likely to sign elsewhere, there're still some reasons he should take into consideration before making that decision. The Angels do have some things to offer that other teams just can't.
Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the LA Angels because they give him the most freedom
A big reason the Angels were able to land Shohei Ohtani to begin with was the fact that they were going to let him be himself. They were going to let him pitch and hit at the same time on his way to becoming the best two-way player we've ever seen.
For better or worse. the Angels cater their franchise around the wants and needs of Ohtani. The only time they really step in is when they're afraid he's going to hurt himself. Other than that, Ohtani calls the shots.
Ohtani rarely has to speak to the media. If he goes to a team like the Dodgers or Mets he's going to have to get in front of the cameras and talk all the time. For now, Ohtani is only required to talk after he starts and occasionally after he has a big offensive game. We haven't heard from him publicly since he made his last start against the Reds. Ohtani can remain in a bigger market and also be left alone most of the time. He won't get that anywhere else.
The Angels let Ohtani do things like hit and pitch in the same game, play both games of doubleheaders even if he's pitching the nightcap, and rarely ever take days off. This could wind up costing Shohei in the long run, but it's what Ohtani wants. Again, they let him call the shots. Will the Dodgers give him that same freedom?