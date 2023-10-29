3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the Angels
It's not all bad in Anaheim.
Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the LA Angels and lead them back to glory
I understand why Ohtani would want to leave. He'd join a team ready to win right now. There's no arguing that the Angels have been massive disappointments with Ohtani here. They haven't made the playoffs once or even finished with a winning record a single time.
Ohtani can join a team like the Dodgers that makes the playoffs each and every year and be the piece that puts them over the top. Ohtani can also stay with the Angels and be the sole reason the team gets back to October baseball. He can be the guy that delivers this franchise its second World Series championship.
Would it happen in 2024? Probably not. However, the Angels do have some young pieces to get excited about and as we've seen with a team like the Diamondbacks this season, all you have to do is get in to make some noise. Getting in requires you to finish slightly above .500. If Ohtani stays and they continue to add, they won't be too far off from that mark.
There's something to be said about being the reason a struggling franchise turns it around. Ohtani can jump ship to a team that's already proven, or he can build his own thing and get his Angels back on top.
Not a single person will blame Ohtani for leaving after everything he's had to put up with in his Angels career. However, if he wants the challenge of getting a struggling team back on top, why not make it this one?