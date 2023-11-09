3 reasons why the Angels must give Shohei Ohtani a blank check in free agency
2) Without Shohei Ohtani, the chances of Arte Moreno selling the LA Angels anytime soon likely lowers
What virtually every Angels fan wants is for Arte Moreno to sell the team. He's run the franchise to the ground and there doesn't seem to be a way up. Angels fans were planning parades thinking Moreno was going to sell the team until he randomly decided to pull them off the market entirely.
One reason Moreno presumably was going to sell the team was because of what he could've gotten on the market for it. The Angels have seen their value increase, and Shohei Ohtani has played a huge role in that. Ohtani's popularity all around the world and his ability to attract fans to watch Angels games either from Angel Stadium or the comfort of their own homes has absolutely help increase the value of this franchise. The second he's gone, that value he brings leaves too.
The Angels do have selling features that would keep the value of the franchise relatively high even if Ohtani leaves like Mike Trout and playing in a big market. That's all great, but Ohtani brings so much to the table that the value would presumably lessen a bit if he left. If Arte wasn't willing to sell before, why would he when the value is lower?
If Ohtani stays, Angels fans can have a glimmer of hope that Arte will actually sell. One reason is because he won't want to spend the money Ohtani is making anyway. Another could be another boost in franchise value. Ohtani locked in for what would likely be a decade if not longer would be more valuable than Ohtani on expiring money like he was last offseason when Arte was looking to sell.