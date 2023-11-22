3 reasons why the Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow, 1 reason they should
Should the Angels make this trade?
LA Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow because he'd cost more prospect capital than the team can afford to give up
The Angels are a team that does have a somewhat realistic chance at executing a Glasnow trade because of his injury history and the fact that he has one year remaining on his deal at a lot of money. While Glasnow will certainly be cheaper than controllable arms like Dylan Cease or Logan Gilbert, he still wouldn't come cheap.
When healthy, Glasnow is a frontline starter. Any team looking to acquire him is willing to take the gamble that he's going to stay healthy, and is fine paying the $25 million. Because of the somewhat diminished cost on the surface, there will be plenty of suitors. More suitors mean eventually a higher price will be paid.
The Angels traded a bevy of prospects last season including their top two in Edgar Quero and Ky Bush for rentals. I'm not saying a Glasnow trade would involve them trading prospects like Nolan Schanuel or Nelson Rada, but he'd certainly fetch one of the Angels' high-end prospects at a minimum.
The Angels will have to outbid teams that miss out on the big free agents, and the teams that are eager to win in 2024. For them to do that with the weak system they've got, that'd require giving up higher-ranked players than other teams might have to.