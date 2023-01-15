3 reasons why the Angels will miss the playoffs in 2023
2) Despite the added depth, the Angels still have massive durability concerns
The Angels did what they should've done and added a tremendous amount of depth to a team that needed it. The reason the Angels collapsed in 2022 was because once key players went down with injury, the Angels had to turn to hitters who shouldn't really be on MLB teams to play regularly.
The Angels should not have that issue this season. They've added Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury to an infield that was already crowded. They appear to be looking for a catcher despite having MLB-ready catchers on the roster already. They're going to be using Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak in the minors as potential depth options as well.
The problem is, while this improves the Angels floor, their ceiling is limited if these players get hurt again. Can Mike Trout play a full season? His 119 games played this past season were his most since the 2019 season. Can his back hold up? Lots of questions there.
Anthony Rendon hasn't played in more than 58 games as an Angel. Can he finally show Angels fans why the team signed him? Can guys who were hurt this past season like David Fletcher and Jared Walsh revert back to their old selves and stay on the field?
If not, the Angels have players to back them up but they're simply not as good. Going from Mike Trout to just about anyone in the majors is a massive downgrade. When right, Anthony Rendon is an elite player. Going from him to Gio Urshela isn't as bad as Andrew Velazquez of last season, but it's still a decrease in production.
The Angels have to hope their players can stay on the field so they don't have to rely on the bench players to keep them afloat. It'll only work for so long.