3 reasons why the Angels are still in the running and 2 why they're not
1. Why the LA Angels are not in the running: The Superstars aren't shining bright
When you think of the Angels, the two names that are front and center are Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Well, their names are still there, however, they haven't been at their peak this season. The team has been performing exceptionally well despite not getting the best from their two stars.
When talking about Mike Trout struggling, it is usually followed by it being an average players best year. Just based on the numbers, Trout is having the worst year offensively as he is slashing .255/.358/.831 with only 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in to show for it. In an article by the Athletic, Trout explained that he could find his form again stating "When I get a strong load, keep the front side closed, I'm the old Mike."
Ohtani on the other hand is still producing at an amazing pace offensively, his pitching is something else as it hasn't been what we're used to seeing. Ohtani is slashing .429/.485/1.036 with 5 home runs and 9 runs batted in his last 7 games. We've seen him carry the team in Texas. On the mound it's a different story, in his last 7 appearances, he has posted a 4.50 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 56 strikeouts to show for it.