3 reasons why the Angels will be even worse in 2024
It might get worse before it gets better for the Angels.
2) The bullpen is full of giant question marks
The Angels have made real attempts to improve their bullpen in the last couple of offseasons, inking several free agents on short-term deals, but they've consistently finished towards the bottom in bullpen production.
This past offseason they made better signings, bringing in Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez. Moore was excellent for the Angels but with the team out of it, they put him on waivers. Moore is a free agent again this offseason and I'm sure the Angels would love to bring him back, but they'll be bidding against 29 other interested teams.
Estevez's two halves were polar opposites of each other. He was an all-star in the first half, setting the franchise's record for consecutive saves to start the season and helping the Angels remain afloat in the playoff picture. The right-hander completely collapsed in the second half to the point where who knows if he'll even open the 2024 season as the team's closer?
The Angels have some young studs in their bullpen in Jose Soriano, Ben Joyce, and Sam Bachman, but they're all young, have major injury concerns, and showed some real inconsistencies with their command. They all can be good, but who knows if they actually will be.
This Angels bullpen lacks anyone the team can trust from top to bottom. Hopefully Estevez reverts back to his all-star form, but is the guy we saw in the second half who he really is? Can the young guys stay healthy and take a step? Can the Angels get bounceback seasons out of guys like Jimmy Herget, Jose Suarez, and Andrew Wantz? Unless they sign a guy like Josh Hader it's hard to believe in this bullpen.