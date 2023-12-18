3 regrets the Angels should already have about the 2023-24 offseason
Yes, the offseason is young. There's still time for Perry Minasian to make the meaningful moves he said he'd make to help this team improve. However, the way things have gone so far and appear to be going gives Los Angeles Angels fans many reasons to have their concerns.
So far this offseason the Angels have watched Shohei Ohtani join their crosstown rivals and have done just about nothing in response. They've made some bargain bin moves, but nothing that should move anyone. With that in mind, the poor start to this offseason has given three things that this Angels front office should already regret.
1) The LA Angels handled the Shohei Ohtani situation the worst way imaginable
You knew this would be here. The Angels should regret every single thing that transpired when it comes to the Shohei Ohtani situation.
The Angels made the choice three separate times to not trade Ohtani away and enter a rebuild. They could've set themselves up beautifully by biting the bullet and shipping Ohtani away in exchange for a slew of valuable assets. Arte Moreno just couldn't let go.
Moreno not letting go of Shohei gave the impression that he'd at least go all in when it came to trying to keep him. If Arte was willing to go the extra mile to re-sign Shohei, then at least the decision to keep him would've been somewhat defensible. Sure, it'd stink, but that'd just be Ohtani choosing to go elsewhere as opposed to him leaving because of Moreno's unwillingness to spend.
The Angels refused to match the Dodgers offer. Moreno reportedly did not like the deferrals, and was not willing to hit the $700 million number. It's unclear whether Ohtani comes back to the Angels if Arte does match the offer. In fact, I'd guess he still departs for the Dodgers. Still, it would've at least made some sense.
The Angels refused to trade him and then refused to pay him fairly. By refusing to do what it took to keep him, the Angels threw any sort of argument of them making sense with this process out of the window. They should've traded him, that's abundantly clear. What's also clear is if he couldn't be traded, they at least should've done whatever they could to try and keep him here. The Angels did neither, and will regret it if they don't already.