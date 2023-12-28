3 remaining free agents the Angels should sign and 2 they should avoid
3) LA Angels should sign Matt Moore
It really is a no-brainer. Whether Moore would consider coming back to Anaheim after the team let him go in late-August this past season remains to be seen, but for the right offer it's hard to see him not consider it. Moore was an excellent fit in the Angels bullpen this past season, and would be a great fit in the same role in 2024.
Moore was Carlos Estevez's primary set-up man until the team let him go on waivers and he was excellent, posting a 2.66 ERA in 41 appearances. While there are real questions about how trustworthy Estevez can be as the team's closer, there are no questions about how good Matt Moore is. He works in a variety of roles including as a guy who can get both lefties and righties out while also recording more than three outs when necessary. Washington can use him in any situation and expect him to come through.
The only left-handed relievers in this Angels bullpen as of now is new addition Adam Kolarek, and Jose Suarez. Kolarek is far from a trustworthy late-game arm, and Suarez very well could be traded before the season begins. At least he should be. Moore fills a void as a needed late-game arm and adds the bonus of being left-handed.
The reliever market has been relatively quiet thus far. Moore is one of the better arms out there. If he entertains returning to Anaheim, Minasian should do what he can to get this done.