3 remaining free agents the Angels should sign and 2 they should avoid
1) LA Angels should not sign Blake Snell
There are plenty of reasons why the Angels should sign Blake Snell, but there are also plenty of reasons why it would be a bad idea. The reasons why they shouldn't make him less intriguing than most Angels fans would hope, but the glaring need at the top of the rotation supersedes the bad for some.
With a Snell addition, the upside is obviously there. This is a guy who just won the NL Cy Young Award, and that's not even the only Cy Young he has on his ledger. When he's on, he's one of the best pitchers in the game and is extremely hard to hit. For a team in desperate need of an ace, signing a two-time Cy Young winner might feel like a no-brainer, but in the years he hasn't won it he's been a frustrating pitcher to watch.
In the four seasons between his Cy Young wins Snell had a 3.85 ERA in 85 starts. He never made more than 27 starts in a season and was nothing more than a mid-rotation arm. In fact, Snell's only seasons with 30+ starts have seen him walk home with a Cy Young award. He's coming off a season virtually impossible to repeat, and it'd be a letdown if he reverts back to that 2019-2022 form, it'd certainly be frustrating for Angels fans.
The Angels are simply not in the position to give Snell the contract he's going to get. Even if he's at his best, it doesn't push them to a playoff team. He's 31 years old and by the time the team is good, there's a good chance he'll be in decline. Yamamoto made so much sense because he's just 25 and fit in with the core better. This would feel like nothing more than a panic move which Arte Moreno is certainly known for.