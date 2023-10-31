3 scary free agents the Angels should avoid this offseason
The Angels shouldn't go near these scary targets on Halloween
3) Will Smith
The Angels bullpen looked improved at times, but still left a lot to be desired. The young arms came up and were mostly good, but all have injury concerns and were inconsistent on the bump. Carlos Estevez started the year pitching great, but was horrendous in the second half. The depth is non-existent. The Angels need to add multiple relievers once again this offseason.
One thing Perry Minasian will likely look for is a left-handed reliever, as the Angels really don't have one right now outside of guys like Jose Suarez and Kenny Rosenberg who are mostly starters. Will Smith as a veteran who has done well in a variety of roles might make sense on the surface, but he's not a player the Angels should be pursuing.
The southpaw joined the Rangers this past offseason and started off pitching great. He was pitching so well, in fact that he was bumped all the way up to the team's closer. Some second-half struggles not only caused him to be removed from the closer role entirely, he hasn't really been used much at all in any high-leverage spots.
Smith had a 6.12 ERA in 27 second-half appearances for Texas, blowing three saves and taking four losses. His last three appearances of the season came with the Rangers either ahead or behind by at least six runs. The team was trying to squeak into the playoffs and didn't trust him at all. Smith has pitched just 2.2 innings this postseason, and has repeatedly been bypassed in key moments.
The Angels need a high-leverage arm to add to their bullpen. If the World Series bound Rangers don't trust him at all, I'm not sure why the Angels would strongly pursue this left-hander when there're several other more intriguing options.