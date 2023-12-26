3 'second tier' free agent starting pitchers the Angels should pursue
2) Marcus Stroman
The Angels have expressed interest in Marcus Stroman this offseason, and Rosenthal links the connection he has with GM Perry Minasian in his piece. If they're looking at second tier starters, Stroman is easily the most established of the bunch.
The right-hander is a two-time all-star, a mostly durable workhorse, and happens to be one of the best defensive pitchers in the game as well. For a rotation in desperate need of some consistency, Stroman would certainly provide that.
The right-hander has made at least 25 starts in six of the last seven full seasons (excluding 2020) and has four seasons of 32+ starts in that span. He has just two seasons in his nine-year career with an ERA above 4.00, making him quite reliable.
This past season saw several ups and downs for Stroman who was dominant in the first half but took a major step back down the stretch. With him being 32 years old that can be a bit concerning, but there's every reason to believe Stroman still has something in the tank.
At the two years and $44 million MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn, the Angels would not only have a quick out if things do go downhill, but he'd be easy to trade if he pitches well and the team struggles. At that price it really is a no-brainer, even if he's not the ace this team desperately needs.