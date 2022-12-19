3 shortstops the Angels can trade for after missing out on the FA market
3) LA Angels shortstop trade target: Miguel Rojas
Miguel Rojas is another player Angels fans might not love the idea of, but he'd be an upgrade over what they have.
Rojas is not a great hitter, let's just get that out of the way quickly. He slashed .236/.283/.605 with six home runs and 36 RBI. He doesn't walk much, but fortunately he also doesn't strike out much. That's something most Angels hitters cannot say.
Rojas had just a 72 WRC+ this past season which is very subpar. I'd take David Fletcher as a hitter over him.
What Rojas has that Fletcher doesn't is a Gold Glove-caliber glove at shortstop. Fletcher is an elite defender at second base but hasn't shown to be the same caliber defender out of position. Rojas is a shortstop and is elite there.
Rojas was a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop this season but lost to Dansby Swanson. He ranked in the 98th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant and had 15 DRS which is off the charts. Defense will be more valuable, particularly at shortstop with the shift being banned. Rojas would be a big upgrade there.
Because of his bat and the fact that he has one year left on his contract, he wouldn't cost much of anything to acquire from the rebuilding Marlins.
The Angels would not lose anything offensively by acquiring Rojas and would gain a ton defensively while also acquiring one of the better leaders in the game. Rojas is very well respected among his peers.
He wouldn't be my first choice because of how subpar his bat is, but any upgrade is an upgrade worth considering. He would be just that, an upgrade.